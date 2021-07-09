Tribe (TRIBE) Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $149.81 million and $2.28 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00055285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00900849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

