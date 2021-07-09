TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TriMas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in TriMas by 22.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

