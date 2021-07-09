TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) & CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Critical Review

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CEVA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CEVA and TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 TripAdvisor 1 6 6 0 2.38

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $59.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.17%. TripAdvisor has a consensus price target of $43.12, suggesting a potential upside of 13.47%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -4.72% -0.76% -0.64% TripAdvisor -78.84% -36.74% -15.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEVA and TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 9.92 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,362.00 TripAdvisor $604.00 million 8.61 -$289.00 million ($1.87) -20.32

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CEVA beats TripAdvisor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 884 million reviews and opinions on 7.9 million hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

