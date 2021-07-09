Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 over the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

