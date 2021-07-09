Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

