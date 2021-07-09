TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEDS. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

MEDS opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRxADE HEALTH news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $41,142. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

