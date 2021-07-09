Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.36

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and traded as low as $49.12. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 808 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.5807 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

