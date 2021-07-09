Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

TKC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1212 dividend. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,567 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 774,890 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $3,466,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

