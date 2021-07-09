Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $18.65

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $19.50. Tuya shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 4,236 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $28,791,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $1,878,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $20,002,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $89,683,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.