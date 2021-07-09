Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $23,600.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $23,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $26,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $30,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,000.00.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.01. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

