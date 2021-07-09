Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $328,315.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:UBER opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

