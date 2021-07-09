UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $15,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USFD stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

