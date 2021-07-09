UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,228 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 244,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

