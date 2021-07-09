UBS Group AG Sells 69,784 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inovalon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Inovalon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of INOV opened at $33.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

