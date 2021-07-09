UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 169,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,890,418 shares.The stock last traded at $14.97 and had previously closed at $14.68.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

