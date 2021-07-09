UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold”.

SCBFY opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

