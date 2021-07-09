UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold”.

SCBFY opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.