UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

BUD stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96. The company has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

