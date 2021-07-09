Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $269.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.42.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $218.34 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $164.66 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.87. The company has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.