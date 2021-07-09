United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Get United Insurance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $214.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United Insurance by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Insurance (UIHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.