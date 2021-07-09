Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.96. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.