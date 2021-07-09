UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0049 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $121,034.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00055340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.87 or 0.00913678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005202 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

