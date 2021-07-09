Upfiring Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,764.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

