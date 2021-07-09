Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $62.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,380. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.03. Upwork has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Upwork by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.