V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 96,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of V.F. worth $118,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.