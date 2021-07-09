VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Lifted by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 382,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,666 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. 3,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.41. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $33.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

About VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.