Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000.

VOO stock opened at $396.19 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $285.41 and a one year high of $399.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

