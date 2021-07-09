Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.86. Vaxart shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 93,608 shares trading hands.

VXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $884.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after buying an additional 662,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 573,762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 540,476 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vaxart by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 493,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.