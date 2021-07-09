Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.78 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $92.78 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000919 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001320 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

