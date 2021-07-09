Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce $918.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $909.40 million and the highest is $927.20 million. Ventas posted sales of $943.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.28, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

