VeriCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.50 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $31.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,560.76 or 0.99924394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007326 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,834,886 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

