Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.40

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $115,934.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00400783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,630 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

