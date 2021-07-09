Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,994,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

