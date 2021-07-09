Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $461,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.