Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

