ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.82. ViewRay shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 993 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRAY. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.