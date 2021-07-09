Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by MWG Management Limited

MWG Management Limited boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 99,900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,675 shares during the period. Vir Biotechnology comprises about 8.1% of MWG Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MWG Management Limited owned 0.25% of Vir Biotechnology worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,802.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 98,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,160. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.