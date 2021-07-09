Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $281.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $281.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.19. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $241.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
