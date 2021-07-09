Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $281.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $281.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.19. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $241.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

