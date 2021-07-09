Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $99.05 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

