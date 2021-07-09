VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.