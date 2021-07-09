Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.38

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 2528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VOR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $734.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $288,444,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $25,242,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

