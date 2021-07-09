Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $153.78

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$153.78 and last traded at C$153.77, with a volume of 71453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$150.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$147.45. The firm has a market cap of C$39.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total transaction of C$1,747,452.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,242.56.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.