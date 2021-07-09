Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $292.01

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 17 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

