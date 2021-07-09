Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $143.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

