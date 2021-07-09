WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $1.09 on Top Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $321.62 million and $23.24 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00123513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00164543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,544.91 or 1.00309351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.96 or 0.00944823 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

