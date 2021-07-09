Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

VTIQU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.