Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 16,006 Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLAHU. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000.

Get Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I alerts:

Shares of HLAHU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.