Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 15,389 Shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,389 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kismet Acquisition One worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kismet Acquisition One alerts:

KSMT stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.