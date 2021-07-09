Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Galecto worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,192,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $2,594,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $15,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLTO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17. Galecto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

