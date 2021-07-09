Wells Fargo & Company Increases Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $61.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

