WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of WesBanco worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

